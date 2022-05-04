Is UBS Group AG’s (NYSE: UBS) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.35 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.02B. UBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.13% off its 52-week high of $21.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.22, which suggests the last value was 18.04% up since then. When we look at UBS Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.44 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.63%, with the 5-day performance at 2.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is -10.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UBS Group AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.08% over the past 6 months, a 8.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UBS Group AG will fall -44.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that UBS Group AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.12 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.60%. The 2022 estimates are for UBS Group AG earnings to increase by 16.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.30% per year.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 2.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.94 per year.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of UBS Group AG shares while 52.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.02%. There are 52.99% institutions holding the UBS Group AG stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 171.14 million UBS shares worth $2.42 billion.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.66% or 141.3 million shares worth $2.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 83.19 million shares estimated at $1.33 billion under it, the former controlled 2.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 41.85 million shares worth around $689.73 million.