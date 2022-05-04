Is Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.57 changing hands around $10.34 or 23.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.29B. SMCI’s last price was a premium, traded about 10.42% off its 52-week high of $47.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.88, which suggests the last value was 38.62% up since then. When we look at Super Micro Computer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 264.68K.

Analysts gave the Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SMCI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 53.89 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 23.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.64%, with the 5-day performance at 4.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 14.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SMCI’s forecast low is $50.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super Micro Computer Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.95% over the past 6 months, a 48.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super Micro Computer Inc. will rise 23.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Super Micro Computer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.07 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings to increase by 31.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.19% of Super Micro Computer Inc. shares while 71.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.86%. There are 71.11% institutions holding the Super Micro Computer Inc. stock share, with Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 4.46 million SMCI shares worth $163.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 4.2 million shares worth $153.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $44.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $38.51 million.