Is Qualtrics International Inc.’s (NASDAQ: XM) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.97 changed hands at -$0.47 or -2.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.93B. XM’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.84% off its 52-week high of $49.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.02, which suggests the last value was -0.28% down since then. When we look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.95 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.24%, with the 5-day performance at -7.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is -36.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qualtrics International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.40% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $297.61 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Qualtrics International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $314.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.57 million and $227.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Qualtrics International Inc. earnings to decrease by -278.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.31% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares while 72.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.57%. There are 72.35% institutions holding the Qualtrics International Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.26% of the shares, roughly 22.74 million XM shares worth $971.74 million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 4.55 million shares worth $194.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $108.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $86.45 million.