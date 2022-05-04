Is Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 18.69 million Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $29.88 changed hands at -$0.39 or -1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.45B. PARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.84% off its 52-week high of $47.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.25, which suggests the last value was 8.8% up since then. When we look at Paramount Global’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.33 million.

Analysts gave the Paramount Global (PARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended PARA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.73 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.99%, with the 5-day performance at 1.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is -20.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PARA’s forecast low is $26.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paramount Global share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.79% over the past 6 months, a -22.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Paramount Global earnings to increase by 77.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.51% per year.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 3.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders