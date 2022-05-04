Is MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.98 changing hands around $0.42 or 1.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.59B. MPLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.61% off its 52-week high of $35.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.54, which suggests the last value was 22.56% up since then. When we look at MPLX LP’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) trade information

Instantly MPLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.21 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is -2.57% down.

MPLX LP (MPLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MPLX LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.32% over the past 6 months, a 12.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MPLX LP will rise 22.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.49 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that MPLX LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.4 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 295.30%. The 2022 estimates are for MPLX LP earnings to increase by 456.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.94% per year.

MPLX Dividends

MPLX LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 08. The 8.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.82. It is important to note, however, that the 8.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.97% of MPLX LP shares while 24.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.36%. There are 24.99% institutions holding the MPLX LP stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 66.13 million MPLX shares worth $1.96 billion.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.00% or 20.37 million shares worth $602.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 18.27 million shares estimated at $598.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 11.29 million shares worth around $370.07 million.