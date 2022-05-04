Is ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.90. With the company’s per share price at $22.22 changed hands at $0.82 or 3.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.78B. CHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.17% off its 52-week high of $30.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.00, which suggests the last value was 14.49% up since then. When we look at ChampionX Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the ChampionX Corporation (CHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CHX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChampionX Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

Instantly CHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.73 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 3.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.95%, with the 5-day performance at 5.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) is -10.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChampionX Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.67% over the past 6 months, a 81.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChampionX Corporation will rise 257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $839.22 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ChampionX Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $810.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $706.12 million and $684.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.60%. The 2022 estimates are for ChampionX Corporation earnings to increase by 110.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 56.40% per year.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 1.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of ChampionX Corporation shares while 96.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.68%. There are 96.79% institutions holding the ChampionX Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.20% of the shares, roughly 24.37 million CHX shares worth $492.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.90% or 19.78 million shares worth $399.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.08 million shares estimated at $159.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $116.24 million.