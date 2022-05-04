Is Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.51B. ANGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -239.79% off its 52-week high of $16.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.36, which suggests the last value was 8.21% up since then. When we look at Angi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Angi Inc. (ANGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ANGI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Angi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Instantly ANGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.87 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is -14.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANGI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -215.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Angi Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.45% over the past 6 months, a -42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $433.38 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Angi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $487.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $387.03 million and $425.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Angi Inc. earnings to decrease by -1500.00%.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.22% of Angi Inc. shares while 105.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.04%. There are 105.25% institutions holding the Angi Inc. stock share, with Parnassus Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.09% of the shares, roughly 13.71 million ANGI shares worth $126.28 million.

Brown Advisory Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.24% or 9.02 million shares worth $83.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. With 11.67 million shares estimated at $107.44 million under it, the former controlled 14.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd held about 4.16% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $23.03 million.