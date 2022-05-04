Is Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.13 changing hands around $2.28 or 3.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.62B. AYX’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.92% off its 52-week high of $90.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.67, which suggests the last value was 26.01% up since then. When we look at Alteryx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 927.72K.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Instantly AYX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 71.87 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.19%, with the 5-day performance at -1.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is -13.07% down.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alteryx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.17% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alteryx Inc. will fall -637.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -262.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $157.94 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Alteryx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $156.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $106.11 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Alteryx Inc. earnings to decrease by -624.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Alteryx Inc. shares while 82.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.77%. There are 82.62% institutions holding the Alteryx Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.96% of the shares, roughly 7.22 million AYX shares worth $437.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.12% or 5.51 million shares worth $333.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.47 million shares estimated at $210.13 million under it, the former controlled 5.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $102.98 million.