Investor Confidence Declines As VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Shares Lose -$0.03

In the last trading session, 1.6 million VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $1.31 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.99M. VBIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.01% off its 52-week high of $4.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 7.63% up since then. When we look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.02%, with the 5-day performance at 1.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -25.14% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VBI Vaccines Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.05% over the past 6 months, a -14.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VBI Vaccines Inc. will fall -16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that VBI Vaccines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $164k and $301k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 265.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.70%. The 2022 estimates are for VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.20%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares while 47.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.82%. There are 47.57% institutions holding the VBI Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.39% of the shares, roughly 55.04 million VBIV shares worth $171.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 12.81 million shares worth $39.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.5 million shares estimated at $25.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $12.71 million.