indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.18 million indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at $0.16 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.09B. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.02% off its 52-week high of $16.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.45, which suggests the last value was 13.89% up since then. When we look at indie Semiconductor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.60 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.53%, with the 5-day performance at 9.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is -2.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the indie Semiconductor Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.76% over the past 6 months, a 23.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.27 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $21.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 164.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for indie Semiconductor Inc. earnings to increase by 11.40%.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.84% of indie Semiconductor Inc. shares while 35.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.97%. There are 35.07% institutions holding the indie Semiconductor Inc. stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 4.92 million INDI shares worth $60.57 million.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 3.43 million shares worth $42.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Discovery Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $35.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $20.2 million.