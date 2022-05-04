Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $30.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.05B. HTHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.94% off its 52-week high of $59.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.84, which suggests the last value was 27.61% up since then. When we look at Huazhu Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HTHT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Huazhu Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.42 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.70%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -13.95% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $289.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HTHT’s forecast low is $203.93 with $337.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1018.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -575.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huazhu Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.82% over the past 6 months, a 73.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $526.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Huazhu Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $619.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $478.33 million and $356.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Huazhu Group Limited earnings to increase by 80.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.28% per year.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28. The 0.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Huazhu Group Limited shares while 50.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.89%. There are 50.24% institutions holding the Huazhu Group Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.38% of the shares, roughly 33.92 million HTHT shares worth $1.56 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 15.08 million shares worth $691.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 27.71 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 8.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $123.89 million.