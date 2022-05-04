How Will Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s per share price at $54.91 changed hands at $3.69 or 7.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.08B. SGRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.72% off its 52-week high of $69.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.63, which suggests the last value was 31.47% up since then. When we look at Surgery Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 404.94K.

Analysts gave the Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SGRY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Surgery Partners Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Instantly SGRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.98 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 7.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.81%, with the 5-day performance at 7.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is -0.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGRY’s forecast low is $55.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surgery Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.62% over the past 6 months, a 5,200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surgery Partners Inc. will rise 122.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $622.33 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Surgery Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $580.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $548.3 million and $512.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Surgery Partners Inc. earnings to increase by 64.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.00% per year.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares while 98.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.57%. There are 98.74% institutions holding the Surgery Partners Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 54.92% of the shares, roughly 49.06 million SGRY shares worth $2.08 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 7.42 million shares worth $314.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $92.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $83.18 million.