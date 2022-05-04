HL Stock: More Upside For Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)?

In the last trading session, 7.01 million Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.95B. HL’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.07% off its 52-week high of $9.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 15.41% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.74 million.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.50 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.95%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is -20.95% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HL’s forecast low is $5.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hecla Mining Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.85% over the past 6 months, a -14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $192.69 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $195.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $188.89 million and $210.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to increase by 435.70%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 63.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.86%. There are 63.88% institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 50.92 million HL shares worth $280.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.35% or 50.3 million shares worth $276.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 27.28 million shares estimated at $150.05 million under it, the former controlled 5.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.71% of the shares, roughly 19.98 million shares worth around $109.89 million.