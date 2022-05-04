Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.34 million Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.18 changed hands at -$7.92 or -17.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.24B. HRMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.24% off its 52-week high of $54.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.09, which suggests the last value was 32.52% up since then. When we look at Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.04K.

Analysts gave the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HRMY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) trade information

Instantly HRMY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.62 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -17.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.80%, with the 5-day performance at -20.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) is -25.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.9 days.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.55% over the past 6 months, a 184.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 161.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 91.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.33 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $92.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.29 million and $57.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 152.10%.

HRMY Dividends

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.35% of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. shares while 83.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.28%. There are 83.06% institutions holding the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stock share, with Valor Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.05% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million HRMY shares worth $478.34 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 4.88 million shares worth $208.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $61.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $68.26 million.