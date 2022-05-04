Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.85 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.93B. HBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.77% off its 52-week high of $22.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.03, which suggests the last value was 5.92% up since then. When we look at Hanesbrands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Analysts gave the Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HBI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hanesbrands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Instantly HBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.97 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.94%, with the 5-day performance at 1.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is -7.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HBI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hanesbrands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.00% over the past 6 months, a -3.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hanesbrands Inc. will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hanesbrands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Hanesbrands Inc. earnings to increase by 832.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.28% per year.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 4.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.57 per year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.53% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 91.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.43%. There are 91.02% institutions holding the Hanesbrands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.45% of the shares, roughly 36.58 million HBI shares worth $611.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.76% or 34.18 million shares worth $571.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.92 million shares estimated at $170.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 8.71 million shares worth around $149.51 million.