Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.83M. GSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.67% off its 52-week high of $0.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 5.13% up since then. When we look at Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.76K.

Analysts gave the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GSV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

Instantly GSV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4160 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.96%, with the 5-day performance at -3.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is -18.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSV’s forecast low is $0.87 with $1.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -200.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Standard Ventures Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.66% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings to increase by 14.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.95% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares while 44.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.91%. There are 44.15% institutions holding the Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock share, with Sun Valley Gold LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.17% of the shares, roughly 43.58 million GSV shares worth $19.77 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 25.0 million shares worth $11.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 25.0 million shares estimated at $11.75 million under it, the former controlled 6.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.22% of the shares, roughly 11.54 million shares worth around $5.24 million.