GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.18 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $54.18 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.79B. GFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.71% off its 52-week high of $79.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.59, which suggests the last value was 19.55% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.97 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.61%, with the 5-day performance at 9.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is -10.80% down.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.58% over the past 6 months, a 3,900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.85 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 80.40%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 100.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.49%. There are 100.49% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.19% of the shares, roughly 17.05 million GFS shares worth $1.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 7.57 million shares worth $491.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. With 3.82 million shares estimated at $264.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $170.32 million.