General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 19.0 million General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $39.94 changed hands at $1.49 or 3.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.52B. GM’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.28% off its 52-week high of $67.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.25, which suggests the last value was 6.74% up since then. When we look at General Motors Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.21 million.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.27 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 3.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is -7.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Motors Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.02% over the past 6 months, a -3.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Motors Company will fall -45.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.25 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that General Motors Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $36.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.52 billion and $32.67 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2022 estimates are for General Motors Company earnings to increase by 54.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.90% per year.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of General Motors Company shares while 82.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.88%. There are 82.63% institutions holding the General Motors Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 115.44 million GM shares worth $6.77 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 102.61 million shares worth $5.41 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 36.89 million shares estimated at $1.94 billion under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 33.62 million shares worth around $1.95 billion.