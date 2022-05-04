Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $0.91 changed hands at -$0.31 or -25.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.14M. GLMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -348.35% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was -30.77% down since then. When we look at Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.40K.

Analysts gave the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GLMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Instantly GLMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -41.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -25.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.78%, with the 5-day performance at -41.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is -44.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLMD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -449.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.93% over the past 6 months, a -3.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -39.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.00% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 18.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.02%. There are 18.08% institutions holding the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million GLMD shares worth $5.02 million.

Ibex Investors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 1.19 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 27177.0 shares worth around $67127.0.