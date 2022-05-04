First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.22 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.67B. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.23% off its 52-week high of $18.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.29, which suggests the last value was 9.1% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.19 million.

Analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.82 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.39%, with the 5-day performance at -1.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -23.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AG’s forecast low is $9.39 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.12% for it to hit the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.44% over the past 6 months, a 1,200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.08%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.00% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares while 32.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.28%. There are 32.92% institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 23.87 million AG shares worth $265.2 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 8.56 million shares worth $96.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 13.23 million shares estimated at $157.69 million under it, the former controlled 5.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.33% of the shares, roughly 11.25 million shares worth around $134.16 million.