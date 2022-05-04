First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.05 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.06B. FHN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.93% off its 52-week high of $24.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.67, which suggests the last value was 33.47% up since then. When we look at First Horizon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.28 million.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Instantly FHN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.86 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.88%, with the 5-day performance at -2.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is -5.77% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Horizon Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.04% over the past 6 months, a -27.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Horizon Corporation will fall -37.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $735.01 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that First Horizon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $767.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $784 million and $744.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for First Horizon Corporation earnings to decrease by -7.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.50% per year.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 20. The 2.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of First Horizon Corporation shares while 83.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.62%. There are 83.46% institutions holding the First Horizon Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 61.54 million FHN shares worth $1.01 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.80% or 57.73 million shares worth $942.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.55 million shares estimated at $286.53 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 15.36 million shares worth around $250.9 million.