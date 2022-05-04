Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.02 million Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.05 changed hands at -$1.14 or -15.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.23B. EQX’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.85% off its 52-week high of $9.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 9.59% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.47 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -15.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.36%, with the 5-day performance at 1.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is -15.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinox Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.13% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.50% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp. earnings to increase by 290.00%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.27% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares while 41.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.30%. There are 41.41% institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.82% of the shares, roughly 32.53 million EQX shares worth $214.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.58% or 7.76 million shares worth $51.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 15.26 million shares estimated at $100.75 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.10% of the shares, roughly 12.33 million shares worth around $81.38 million.