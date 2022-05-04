Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) : Investors Should Not Dump DVAX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $9.15 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. DVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.77% off its 52-week high of $21.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 22.51% up since then. When we look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DVAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Instantly DVAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.70 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.97%, with the 5-day performance at -3.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is -18.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DVAX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -238.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -118.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynavax Technologies Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.50% over the past 6 months, a 115.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynavax Technologies Corporation will rise 564.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 817.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.47 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $150.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.55 million and $83.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 976.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 172.60%.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 80.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.89%. There are 80.69% institutions holding the Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 15.33 million DVAX shares worth $294.55 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 8.41 million shares worth $161.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 7.63 million shares estimated at $152.36 million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 6.26% of the shares, roughly 7.51 million shares worth around $149.92 million.