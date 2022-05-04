Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $554.49M. DHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.11% off its 52-week high of $4.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.14, which suggests the last value was 4.89% up since then. When we look at Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DHC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.38 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.18%, with the 5-day performance at -4.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is -30.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DHC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diversified Healthcare Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.25% over the past 6 months, a 500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diversified Healthcare Trust will fall -242.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340.42 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $342.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $384.91 million and $364.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings to increase by 225.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.20% per year.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 1.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.94 per year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares while 84.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.23%. There are 84.07% institutions holding the Diversified Healthcare Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 18.79% of the shares, roughly 44.9 million DHC shares worth $138.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.19% or 38.7 million shares worth $119.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 16.78 million shares estimated at $51.85 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.70% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million shares worth around $40.85 million.