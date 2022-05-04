Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at -$0.07 or -11.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.22M. DBGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1529.63% off its 52-week high of $8.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was -9.26% down since then. When we look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 654.34K.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -11.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.61%, with the 5-day performance at -29.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is -62.38% down.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Digital Brands Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -311.60%.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.19% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares while 16.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.26%. There are 16.65% institutions holding the Digital Brands Group Inc. stock share, with Lindbrook Capital, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.53% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million DBGI shares worth $2.22 million.

Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.19% or 0.66 million shares worth $1.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 59422.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.