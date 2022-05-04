Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.85 changed hands at $0.44 or 5.94% during last session. DO’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.38% off its 52-week high of $12.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.58, which suggests the last value was 16.18% up since then. When we look at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.02 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 5.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.67%, with the 5-day performance at 8.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 13.93% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DO’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.65% for it to hit the projected low.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders