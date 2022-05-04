Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DCPH) Stock Could Appreciate By -42.18%

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $10.55 changed hands at -$0.36 or -3.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $662.96M. DCPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -349.19% off its 52-week high of $47.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the last value was 38.29% up since then. When we look at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DCPH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Instantly DCPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.05 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -3.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.98%, with the 5-day performance at 1.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is 6.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCPH’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.25% over the past 6 months, a 47.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -25.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 126.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.29 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $25.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.49 million and $25.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 81.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.41%. There are 81.12% institutions holding the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.89% of the shares, roughly 4.03 million DCPH shares worth $136.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 3.94 million shares worth $133.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $39.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $39.22 million.