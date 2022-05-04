DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 12.09 million DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.30 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $143.24M. DBVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -419.23% off its 52-week high of $6.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 7.69% up since then. When we look at DBV Technologies S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32009.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.82K.

Analysts gave the DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DBVT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DBV Technologies S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3850 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.63%, with the 5-day performance at -6.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is -20.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBVT’s forecast low is $1.63 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.38% for it to hit the projected low.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DBV Technologies S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.92% over the past 6 months, a -98.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DBV Technologies S.A. will fall -180.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that DBV Technologies S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for DBV Technologies S.A. earnings to increase by 39.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.22% per year.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares while 33.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.26%. There are 33.13% institutions holding the DBV Technologies S.A. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.26% of the shares, roughly 14.61 million DBVT shares worth $71.61 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 7.7 million shares worth $37.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $3.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $3.38 million.