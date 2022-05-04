CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A 6.1% Gain

In the last trading session, 1.74 million CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $29.82 changed hands at $4.36 or 17.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.15B. CVI’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.88% off its 52-week high of $29.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.22, which suggests the last value was 62.37% up since then. When we look at CVR Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 796.10K.

Analysts gave the CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CVI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CVR Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Instantly CVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.91 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 17.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.39%, with the 5-day performance at 21.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is 15.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.79, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVI’s forecast low is $21.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 6.1% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.58% for it to hit the projected low.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVR Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.38% over the past 6 months, a 223.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVR Energy Inc. will rise 105.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.87 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that CVR Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.12 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2022 estimates are for CVR Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 109.80%.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of CVR Energy Inc. shares while 93.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.53%. There are 93.52% institutions holding the CVR Energy Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 70.82% of the shares, roughly 71.2 million CVI shares worth $1.19 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 2.88 million shares worth $47.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $31.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $14.25 million.