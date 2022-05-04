Could JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2.64 million JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.51 changed hands at -$1.66 or -2.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $92.34B. JD’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.18% off its 52-week high of $92.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.56, which suggests the last value was 31.32% up since then. When we look at JD.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.68 million.

Analysts gave the JD.com Inc. (JD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 53 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JD as a Hold, 43 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JD.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.29 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.27%, with the 5-day performance at 16.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 5.21% up.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JD.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.64% over the past 6 months, a 15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JD.com Inc. will fall -34.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.95 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that JD.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $44.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.44 billion and $38.73 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.90%. The 2022 estimates are for JD.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.94% per year.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 17.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.72% of JD.com Inc. shares while 27.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.61%. There are 27.92% institutions holding the JD.com Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.02% of the shares, roughly 53.73 million JD shares worth $3.76 billion.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 25.74 million shares worth $1.8 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 10.27 million shares estimated at $769.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 8.06 million shares worth around $565.07 million.