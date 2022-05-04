Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.97 changed hands at -$0.97 or -49.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $111.52M. CNTB’s current price is a discount, trading about -2917.53% off its 52-week high of $29.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was -86.6% down since then. When we look at Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60720.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.17K.

Analysts gave the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNTB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.21.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Instantly CNTB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2922 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -49.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.33%, with the 5-day performance at -18.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) is -36.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNTB’s forecast low is $59.28 with $159.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16301.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6011.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -87.67% over the past 6 months, a 41.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares while 33.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.91%. There are 33.91% institutions holding the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 6.99 million CNTB shares worth $169.39 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 4.82 million shares worth $116.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $16.01 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $11.15 million.