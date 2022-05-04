Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.12 or -10.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $77.21M. LODE’s current price is a discount, trading about -363.11% off its 52-week high of $4.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was -5.83% down since then. When we look at Comstock Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.42K.

Analysts gave the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.85%, with the 5-day performance at 1.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is -37.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $6.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -531.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -531.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.12% over the past 6 months, a 104.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Mining Inc. will rise 78.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 315.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $380k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 590.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Comstock Mining Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.80%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.52% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares while 9.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.29%. There are 9.31% institutions holding the Comstock Mining Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million LODE shares worth $4.17 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $2.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.35 million.