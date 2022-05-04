Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Stock Forecast For 2022: $12.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.15 or -10.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $146.87M. CMPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -360.74% off its 52-week high of $6.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.71K.

Analysts gave the Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMPX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Instantly CMPX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6479 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) is 1.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMPX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -788.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.33% over the past 6 months, a 58.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Compass Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.40%.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.45% of Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares while 64.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.37%. There are 64.65% institutions holding the Compass Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 41.52% of the shares, roughly 21.64 million CMPX shares worth $68.61 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.18% or 6.87 million shares worth $21.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $8.72 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $4.88 million.