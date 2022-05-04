Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Shares Are Up 30.33% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $9.54 changed hands at $0.32 or 3.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. BVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.4% off its 52-week high of $12.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 35.95% up since then. When we look at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.85 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.33%, with the 5-day performance at 7.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is -7.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BVN’s forecast low is $10.00 with $16.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.68% over the past 6 months, a 65.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will rise 225.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 333.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.00% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. earnings to increase by 187.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.43% per year.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 0.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 0.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares while 65.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.38%. There are 65.38% institutions holding the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.99% of the shares, roughly 24.72 million BVN shares worth $167.13 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 21.25 million shares worth $143.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 12.89 million shares estimated at $87.14 million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million shares worth around $83.13 million.