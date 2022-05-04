ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -522.17% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.44 million ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $17.68 changed hands at -$1.09 or -5.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. CCXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.32% off its 52-week high of $49.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.53, which suggests the last value was 46.1% up since then. When we look at ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CCXI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) trade information

Instantly CCXI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.76 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.44%, with the 5-day performance at -7.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is -33.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCXI’s forecast low is $30.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -522.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.68% for it to hit the projected low.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChemoCentryx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.44% over the past 6 months, a 8.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChemoCentryx Inc. will rise 23.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.21 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ChemoCentryx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.36 million and $10.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 455.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.00%. The 2022 estimates are for ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings to decrease by -123.80%.

CCXI Dividends

ChemoCentryx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.76% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares while 69.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.59%. There are 69.57% institutions holding the ChemoCentryx Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 10.49 million CCXI shares worth $179.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 4.84 million shares worth $82.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 3.65 million shares estimated at $132.5 million under it, the former controlled 5.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.23% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $107.34 million.