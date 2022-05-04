Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $13.41 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.01 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.06 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.39B. CGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -346.37% off its 52-week high of $27.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.94 million.

Analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CGC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.27 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.58%, with the 5-day performance at 14.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -17.77% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGC’s forecast low is $4.69 with $13.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.26% over the past 6 months, a 87.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.96 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Canopy Growth Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $121.97 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to increase by 108.20%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.25% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 17.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.90%. There are 17.15% institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.88% of the shares, roughly 7.4 million CGC shares worth $102.53 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 5.47 million shares worth $75.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5.47 million shares estimated at $75.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $57.92 million.