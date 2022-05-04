Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $162.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $115.75 changed hands at -$1.02 or -0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.30B. BG’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.93% off its 52-week high of $128.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.73, which suggests the last value was 38.03% up since then. When we look at Bunge Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Bunge Limited (BG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bunge Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.17.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) trade information

Instantly BG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 120.86 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.07%, with the 5-day performance at 1.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is 3.54% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BG’s forecast low is $120.00 with $162.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Bunge Limited (BG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bunge Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.76% over the past 6 months, a -7.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bunge Limited will rise 42.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.4 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bunge Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15.67 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Bunge Limited earnings to increase by 79.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.75% per year.

BG Dividends

Bunge Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and August 01. The 1.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Bunge Limited shares while 82.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.64%. There are 82.03% institutions holding the Bunge Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.61% of the shares, roughly 16.1 million BG shares worth $1.5 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 13.41 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.08 million shares estimated at $474.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $354.13 million.