Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 3.98 million Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. BHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -967.26% off its 52-week high of $17.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was -0.6% down since then. When we look at Bright Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9450 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.16%, with the 5-day performance at -7.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is -16.83% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHG’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -197.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bright Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.24% over the past 6 months, a 55.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Bright Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.53 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Bright Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -648.20%.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares while 65.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.15%. There are 65.82% institutions holding the Bright Health Group Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 34.73% of the shares, roughly 218.21 million BHG shares worth $1.78 billion.

Deer IX & Co. Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.29% or 64.65 million shares worth $527.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 4.72 million shares estimated at $38.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $31.97 million.