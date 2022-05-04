Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BLBX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 6.2 million Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.05 changed hands at -$1.6 or -34.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.65M. BLBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.3% off its 52-week high of $8.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was 51.15% up since then. When we look at Blackboxstocks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 811.10K.

Analysts gave the Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLBX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

Instantly BLBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.50 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -34.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.57%, with the 5-day performance at -36.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) is -4.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLBX’s forecast low is $4.50 with $13.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -345.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blackboxstocks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.12% over the past 6 months, a 74.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 90.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.91 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Blackboxstocks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2.51 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Blackboxstocks Inc. earnings to decrease by -516.90%.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.95% of Blackboxstocks Inc. shares while 0.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.63%. There are 0.98% institutions holding the Blackboxstocks Inc. stock share, with Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 39813.0 BLBX shares worth $0.11 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 28855.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 15053.0 shares estimated at $24385.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 11138.0 shares worth around $18043.0.