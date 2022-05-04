Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 10.53 million Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at $0.05 or 13.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.04M. BTB’s last price was a discount, traded about -631.71% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 31.71% up since then. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.13K.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4150 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 13.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.48%, with the 5-day performance at 21.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is 18.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Bit Brother Limited earnings to decrease by -26.40%.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Bit Brother Limited shares while 0.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.72%. There are 0.72% institutions holding the Bit Brother Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million BTB shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.1 million shares worth $87108.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 15078.0 shares estimated at $19450.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.