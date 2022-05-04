Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.96 million Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $12.89 changed hands at $0.71 or 5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44B. AZUL’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.47% off its 52-week high of $29.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.40, which suggests the last value was 19.32% up since then. When we look at Azul S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Azul S.A. (AZUL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AZUL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Azul S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Instantly AZUL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.27 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.35%, with the 5-day performance at -5.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is -18.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AZUL’s forecast low is $48.89 with $141.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -993.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -279.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Azul S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.80% over the past 6 months, a 49.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Azul S.A. will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -106.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $576.74 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Azul S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $600.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $330.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Azul S.A. earnings to increase by 62.70%.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Azul S.A. shares while 38.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.46%. There are 38.46% institutions holding the Azul S.A. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.38% of the shares, roughly 12.66 million AZUL shares worth $167.08 million.

Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 5.26 million shares worth $69.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 7.11 million shares estimated at $142.55 million under it, the former controlled 6.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 4.13% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $60.76 million.