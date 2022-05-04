Are Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $123.65 changing hands around $5.68 or 4.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.85B. MASI’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.83% off its 52-week high of $305.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $112.07, which suggests the last value was 9.37% up since then. When we look at Masimo Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Masimo Corporation (MASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MASI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Masimo Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) trade information

Instantly MASI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 121.42 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is -22.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MASI’s forecast low is $130.00 with $205.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Masimo Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.26% over the past 6 months, a 7.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Masimo Corporation will rise 12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.04 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Masimo Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $328.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $295.05 million and $299.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Masimo Corporation earnings to decrease by -3.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.90% per year.

MASI Dividends

Masimo Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.15% of Masimo Corporation shares while 85.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.71%. There are 85.15% institutions holding the Masimo Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.10% of the shares, roughly 8.89 million MASI shares worth $2.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 4.67 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $420.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $380.45 million.