Are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $32.04 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17B. GBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.24% off its 52-week high of $41.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.61, which suggests the last value was 23.19% up since then. When we look at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GBT as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Instantly GBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.34 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.46%, with the 5-day performance at -2.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is -10.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GBT’s forecast low is $31.00 with $102.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -218.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.72% over the past 6 months, a 1.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. will fall -13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.04 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $59.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.3 million and $43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

GBT Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares while 96.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.40%. There are 96.98% institutions holding the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million GBT shares worth $159.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 5.81 million shares worth $148.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $49.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $45.28 million.