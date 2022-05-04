Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.15 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $108.80M. APTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -402.61% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 13.04% up since then. When we look at Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.55K.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Instantly APTO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.11%, with the 5-day performance at 3.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is -14.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptose Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.45% over the past 6 months, a 5.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Aptose Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.70%.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares while 45.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.92%. There are 45.26% institutions holding the Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock share, with DRW Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 8.89 million APTO shares worth $19.39 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.27% or 7.36 million shares worth $16.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 75121.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 32455.0 shares worth around $66532.0.