Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.85. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $65.55 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.81B. PLANâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -7.17% off its 52-week high of $70.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.92, which suggests the last value was 39.1% up since then. When we look at Anaplan Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.89 million.

Analysts gave the Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended PLAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anaplan Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Instantly PLAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.47 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.29% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is 0.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLANâ€™s forecast low is $52.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -6.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anaplan Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -0.56% over the past 6 months, a 31.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anaplan Inc. will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165.23 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Anaplan Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $180.32 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Anaplan Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.10%.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 25 and May 30.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of Anaplan Inc. shares while 97.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.17%. There are 97.41% institutions holding the Anaplan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 13.14 million PLAN shares worth $602.52 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 10.17 million shares worth $466.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $180.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $160.34 million.