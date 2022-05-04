An Overview Of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN)

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.94M. SYN’s current price is a discount, trading about -188.0% off its 52-week high of $0.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 12.0% up since then. When we look at Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) trade information

Instantly SYN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2640 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.13%, with the 5-day performance at 1.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) is -15.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -800.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synthetic Biologics Inc. will rise 78.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 71.20%.

SYN Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares while 10.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.42%. There are 10.24% institutions holding the Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.97% of the shares, roughly 5.25 million SYN shares worth $1.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.89 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $0.24 million.