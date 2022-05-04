Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2406.71 changed hands at -$78.36 or -3.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1470.34B. AMZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.77% off its 52-week high of $3773.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2367.50, which suggests the last value was 1.63% up since then. When we look at Amazon.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Analysts gave the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AMZN as a Hold, 42 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.74.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2,918.75 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.47%, with the 5-day performance at -10.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is -24.03% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3683.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMZN’s forecast low is $2250.00 with $4250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amazon.com Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.11% over the past 6 months, a -83.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amazon.com Inc. will fall -73.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 40 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $137.73 billion. 29 analysts are of the opinion that Amazon.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $121.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.56 billion and $104.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Amazon.com Inc. earnings to increase by 54.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.20% per year.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.36% of Amazon.com Inc. shares while 59.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.30%. There are 59.18% institutions holding the Amazon.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 33.28 million AMZN shares worth $109.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 28.13 million shares worth $92.41 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.17 million shares estimated at $39.96 billion under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 9.15 million shares worth around $30.05 billion.