Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 12.33 million Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.51 changed hands at -$1.23 or -44.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.12B. AMRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -295.36% off its 52-week high of $5.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was -74.83% down since then. When we look at Amarin Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AMRN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amarin Corporation plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.01 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -44.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -22.38% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMRN’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -562.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amarin Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.27% over the past 6 months, a -135.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $128.37 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Amarin Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $131.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $147.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Amarin Corporation plc earnings to increase by 140.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.90% per year.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Amarin Corporation plc shares while 36.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.13%. There are 36.66% institutions holding the Amarin Corporation plc stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.34% of the shares, roughly 21.17 million AMRN shares worth $71.34 million.

Sarissa Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 19.25 million shares worth $64.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $12.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $5.73 million.