Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 3.47% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.89 changing hands around $0.97 or 3.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.59B. ATI’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.4% off its 52-week high of $30.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.85, which suggests the last value was 52.06% up since then. When we look at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Instantly ATI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.70 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.27%, with the 5-day performance at 3.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is 3.41% up.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.99% over the past 6 months, a 707.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 50.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will rise 433.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750.69 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $766.12 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated earnings to increase by 97.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.50% per year.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares while 109.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.01%. There are 109.28% institutions holding the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.37% of the shares, roughly 20.86 million ATI shares worth $332.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.84% or 13.82 million shares worth $220.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 8.95 million shares estimated at $163.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.69% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $153.78 million.