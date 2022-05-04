Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $207.67 changing hands around $10.55 or 5.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.36B. ALB’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.36% off its 52-week high of $291.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $150.00, which suggests the last value was 27.77% up since then. When we look at Albemarle Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Instantly ALB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 214.76 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 5.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.68%, with the 5-day performance at 4.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is -12.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albemarle Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.96% over the past 6 months, a 53.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albemarle Corporation will fall -16.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $893.41 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Albemarle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $897.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $879.15 million and $829.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Albemarle Corporation earnings to decrease by -69.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.83% per year.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 0.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.58. It is important to note, however, that the 0.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.39 per year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Albemarle Corporation shares while 83.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.39%. There are 83.11% institutions holding the Albemarle Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.61% of the shares, roughly 13.59 million ALB shares worth $3.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.79% or 9.12 million shares worth $2.13 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $777.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $629.82 million.